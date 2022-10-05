Video
Govt grants extension of Hilsa export to India till Oct 5

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Business Correspondent

Following the application of six companies on the occasion of Durga Puja, the government has extended the period of Hilsa export to India till October 5.
The Ministry of Commerce informed this in a circular recently,
It said Hilsa export permits to India of Mahima Enterprise, Tanisha Enterprise, Mashfi and Brothers, KB Enterprise, Seagold Export International, Janata Fish and Fish Bazar have been extended till October 5,
keeping all conditions unchanged.
Hilsa export to India started on September 5 and the export was allowed till September 30.
A total of 49 companies were allowed to export Hilsa by the Commerce Ministry. Last Monday, the Ministry approved 8 more companies to export Hilsa and the export deadline was extended to October 5.


