Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Power supply restored to many parts of country

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

Power supply to many areas of Bangladesh has started to normalise hours after a trip on the national grid knocked down the connection to nearly half of the country.
Power outages hit large swathes of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions after the grid failure in the eastern zone on Tuesday, officials said.
The trouble started around 2 pm due to a 'technical glitch', according to the state-run Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said power returned in some areas four hours after the outage.
In a Facebook post, he said power would be back
"at the soonest" and called for patience as engineers and technicians were working to repair the national grid transmission lines.
In another post around 7 pm, he said power was quickly being restored to Dhaka and its adjacent areas. He added that power had partially returned in Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Sylhet, Narayanganj and Siddhirganj.
However, it would take some more time for power to be fully restored due to the excessive load in the capital. ABM Badruddoza Sumon, a spokesperson for the company, said in the evening that power was back in the entirety of the Sylhet zone and most parts of Tangail, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Manikganj, Gazipur and Chattogram.
 However, some parts of Dhaka and Cumilla remained without power well into the evening. Badruddoza said power will be restored to these areas soon.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said started to return to normal in some areas and it might take until 8 pm to restore the connection to Dhaka and 9 pm to Chattogram.
In a Facebook post at 5 pm, Palak said power connection became normal up to the Amin Bazar grid. "Restoration is a lengthy and complex process even if the power grid trips for a second."    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 probe bodies formed
20 teachers appointed for primary, got MPO for secondary wing
China not a barrier to stronger US-BD ties: US Envoy
Hasina leads a ‘complex, roiling nation’: The Washington Post
Govt grants extension of Hilsa export to India till Oct 5
Citizens reel from power outage fallout
Power supply restored to many parts of country
3 BD peacekeepers killed, 1 hurt in IED blast in Central Africa


Latest News
Bijoya Dashami: Bangladesh all set to bid adieu to Goddess Durga!
Stall worker stabbed to death in Durga Puja fair
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
2 children drown in Sunamganj haor
US national debt surpasses $31 trillion: Treasury report
S Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
UK, US visit: PM to address media on Thursday
Xavi outraged at refereeing 'injustice' in Inter defeat
We won’t fall prey to Myanmar provocations: Momen
Remittance fell in Sep due to exchange rate volatility: Bangladesh Bank
Most Read News
National power grid failure: Blackout across Bangladesh
Trump sues CNN for defamation, may act against Jan 6 panel
North Korea fires missile over Japan
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city
Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia
Man killed as train hits private car in Gazipur
Workers from law firms show their support to Arema FC supporters
Equal access to quality education is vital for our progress
History of tea, global position and workers' dilemmas
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft