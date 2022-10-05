3 BD peacekeepers killed, 1 hurt in IED blast in Central Africa

Video
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022
Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers have been killed and another injured in a roadside bomb blast in Central African Republic, according to the Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).
The peacekeeping troopers fell prey to an improvised explosive device (IED) while on patrol around 1:30am on Tuesday, around 8:30pm Monday local time, while on an operation.
The dead were identified as Sainik Jashim Uddin, 31, from Brahmanbaria, Sainik Jahangir Alam, 26, from Nilphamari, and Sainik Sharif Hossain from Sirajganj.
They were declared dead when transferred to Bouar town of Central African Republic for better treatment, said the release.
Another peacekeeper Maj Ashraful Haque, who was injured in the incident, is now undergoing treatment in the hospital, the release said.
Noting that other peacekeepers deployed in the Central African Republic remain safe, the ISPR release said process is underway to bring the bodies of the martyred soldiers to the country as soon as possible.
The Central African Republic has been locked in a civil war since 2012 involving the government, rebels from the mainly Muslim Seleka coalition and the mainly Christian anti-Balaka movement.
The UN Security Council authorised the deployment of peacekeeping operations in 2014.
Bangladesh is the top troop contributor to peacekeeping missions, according to the UN.


