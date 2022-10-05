Video
AL picks Labu Chy for Faridpur-2 by-polls

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220

FARIDPUR, Oct 4: The Awami League has picked Shahdab Akbar Labu Chowdhury, younger son of  late Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, as its candidates for the by election to the Faridpur-2 constituency, that fell empty following the death of the former deputy leader of the house.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the parliamentary nomination board and local government representatives'
nomination board of the Awami League at Ganobhaban on Tuesday.
The Faridpur-2 constituency (Nagarkanda-Saltha-Krishnapur) fell vacant with the death of Sajeda Chowdhury, who breathed her last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on September 11 at the age of 87.
The deputy leader of the House had been admitted to hospital with post-Covid-19 complications two weeks earlier.
The by-election to Faridpur-2 constituency is scheduled to be held on November 5.
The Election Commission announced the schedule of the by-election on September 26.
As per the schedule, the last date for nomination submission is October 10, while the date for ending scrutiny of nomination papers is October 12, and the last date for withdrawal of candidacy is October 19.     -UNB


