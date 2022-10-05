Video
Telecom services disrupted: AMTOB

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The telecommunication services were disrupted in some parts of the country following the national power grid failure on Tuesday, Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) said.
"Due to national power grid failure, telecommunication services were disrupted in some parts of the country. We are sorry for the inconvenience," it said in a statement.
National power transmission grid failed at 2:05pm - causing blackout across Bangladesh, except some parts of the north.
According to officials at Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), the transmission line tripped somewhere in the eastern part of the country, especially districts on the east of Jamuna river.
Following the grid failure, all power plants tripped one after another and electricity supply went off in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.
-UNB


