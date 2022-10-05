

The capital city in the evening during the massive national power grid failure that disrupted civic life in most parts of the country on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), a transmission line tripped somewhere in the eastern part of the country, especially districts on the east of Jamuna river, which triggered the black out all of a sudden on Tuesday noon. Only a few districts in the Rangpur division were out of the power failure, said a top official of PGCB.

"We could not identify the exact reason and location of the fault that triggered the grid failure, we are trying to restore the electricity first, however, we are jointly working with the BPDB officials," PGCB official said preferring anonymity.

The failure of transmission lines resulted in the shutdown of power plants in the country's west and northern regions which left people of districts in Sylhet, and Rajshahi divisions without electricity, this was the main cause of massive loadshedding, he added.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Power Nasrul Hamid in his Facebook page requested everyone to be patient, as the engineers and technicians of the power grid are working and the situation will be normal soon, he apologised for the failure.

"We were able to re-start the operation of Tongi power plant, fixed the Aminbazar grid substation, although it is a small one, but we were able to resume power supply in Tongi area. Power is back in some places already. It might take some hours," Shamim Hasan, BPDB's official spokesman, said.

All of a sudden, Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Cumilla, Noakhali, Rangamati, Tangail, Rajbari, Mymenshing and particularly the eastern part of the Jamuna River plunged into darkness that hit the other areas in a cascade effect.

People felt the heat of the loadshedding almost all through the day despite resuming operation of the two units in the afternoon and bringing the troubled transmission line into normalcy within half an hour.

PGCB said following the failure in the Comilla-Ashuganj transmission line, Ashuganj and Ghorashal power plants

tripped that triggered the massive technical glitch in the power stations and other part of the country. PGCB is responsible for operation, maintenance and development of power transmission system across the country.

Bikash Dewan, Managing Director of Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) said Capital Dhaka went out of electricity at around 2:00pm.

"We restore electricity to the Bangabhaban and Ganabhaban through special arrangements, Secretariat and other important government offices, hospitals and KPIs are still suffering from the power outage," DPDC MD said.

The power outage forced hospitals and clinics in the regions to use diesel generators. Productions in small and medium industries were hampered, report our correspondents.

Chittagong PDB Senior Assistant Director (Public Relations) said production at the power plants in Chittagong has stopped after the national grid failure. The failure took place during a maintenance operation of the grid line.









