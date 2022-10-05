

PM likely to visit Japan in Nov

"They (the Japanese side) have invited PM Hasina. We are working on it," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters at his office on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, during the briefing, the Foreign Minister once again said Bangladesh has reiterated that it will not step into any provocations by Myanmar.

"What is happening inside the Buddhist-majority country is their internal matter. We never step into any provocations. We are facing the situation cool-headedly," Foreign Minister said.

Momen recently visited Japan and paid tribute to former Prime Minister of Japan late Shinzo Abe attending his state funeral in Tokyo on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh.

Asked whether Bangladesh will take the issue to the UN, Momen said there is scope, but mentioned that the UN has become much weaker now. "We are doing what we need to do."

Bangladesh urged Myanmar to refrain from activities that inflict damage to the lives and livelihoods of people, noting that the ongoing situation is creating an atmosphere of "fear" among the innocent people living in the bordering areas with Myanmar.

The firing of shells from Myanmar caused human casualties, affecting the safety and security of the people and property inside Bangladesh and spreading panic among the residents of the bordering areas.

Bangladesh also reiterated its zero tolerance policy on terrorism and non-harbouring of any elements hostile to the security of the countries in the region.

Foreign Minister said that Bangladesh had a good discussion with the international partners at the UN about the Rohingya issue and everyone agreed that it is a "serious issue" and its solution lies in repatriation only.

Bangladesh is now hosting about 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar camps and Bhasan Char Island and not a single of them had been repatriated since 2017 when the latest influx took place amid crackdown by Myanmar military. "We conveyed the message of peace. We said we want peace. If there is instability, common people suffer and their welfare is disrupted," Momen said, referring to their discussions at various levels at the UN.

"They are interested to find a solution and they have sincerity," he said adding that no outcome is seen as of now.











