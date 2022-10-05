Mayor Atiqul tests positive for Covid

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Mokbul Hossain, a spokesman for the DNCC.

The mayor, who tested positive for the virus twice before, is receiving treatment from home as he was in a stable condition on Tuesday.

His samples were sent for tests as he had fever. He doesn't have any symptoms aside from cough and weakness at the moment, Mokbul said.

The mayor tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time in early 2020.

He caught the virus for the second time in February this year. -bdnews24.com