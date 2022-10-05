Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Mayor Atiqul tests positive for Covid

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Mokbul Hossain, a spokesman for the DNCC.
The mayor, who tested positive for the virus twice before, is receiving treatment from home as he was in a stable condition on Tuesday.
His samples were sent for tests as he had fever. He doesn't have any symptoms aside from cough and weakness at the moment, Mokbul said.
The mayor tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time in early 2020.
He caught the virus for the second time in February this year.     -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mayor Atiqul tests positive for Covid
14 BCL leaders of Eden College get anticipatory bail
Inconclusive vote in Brazil
Woman gets 7-yr in jail for posing as wife to  collect pension  
BD under AL worse than during BNP's rule: GM Quader
Quader urges all to stay alert about evil forces
BNP, allies to lunch movement simultaneously: Fakhrul
Cashless automated e-mutation gets huge response


Latest News
Bijoya Dashami: Bangladesh all set to bid adieu to Goddess Durga!
Stall worker stabbed to death in Durga Puja fair
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
2 children drown in Sunamganj haor
US national debt surpasses $31 trillion: Treasury report
S Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
UK, US visit: PM to address media on Thursday
Xavi outraged at refereeing 'injustice' in Inter defeat
We won’t fall prey to Myanmar provocations: Momen
Remittance fell in Sep due to exchange rate volatility: Bangladesh Bank
Most Read News
National power grid failure: Blackout across Bangladesh
Trump sues CNN for defamation, may act against Jan 6 panel
North Korea fires missile over Japan
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city
Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia
Man killed as train hits private car in Gazipur
Workers from law firms show their support to Arema FC supporters
Equal access to quality education is vital for our progress
History of tea, global position and workers' dilemmas
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft