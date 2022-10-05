Video
14 BCL leaders of Eden College get anticipatory bail

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail for six weeks to 14 leaders and activists of BCL of Eden Mohila College including college branch suspended committee's president Tamanna Jasmine Riva and general secretary Razia Sultana in a case filed over the infighting of two groups.
The HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Khairul Alam granted their bail after hearing on their bail petitions.
The others who got bail are: Ritu Akhtar Mim Islam, Noor Jahan, Swarna alias Anika Tabassum, Kamrunnahar Jyoti, Jinnat Jahan Lima, Bijli Akhtar, Soma Mallick, Shahana Rahman, Shireen Sumi, Farzana Neela.
Advocate SM Abul Hossain appeared for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mainul Hossain represented the state.
Earlier on Monday, nine suspended leaders of BCL of Eden Mohila College received anticipatory bail from the High Court. On September 25, the vice-presidents' supporters clashed with the supporters of Eden College Chhatra League president Tamanna Jasmine Riva due to the leadership conflict. At least ten people were injured in that clash. Later that night, Eden College Chhatra League's committee was suspended by the organization's central committee.
Along with this, 16 people were expelled on the charge of organizational indiscipline. There are ten vice presidents on the expelled list. Moreover, they opposed the president and general secretary's leadership.
On September 28, expelled vice president Jannatul Ferdous had also filed a case against president Riva and others on charges of an 'attempt to murder, in Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. Two days later, Riva's followers filed a counter case against the expelled vice president.


