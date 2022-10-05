1 to die, 2 get life imprisonment for murder in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Oct 4: A Kushtia court on Tuesday sentenced a man to death and two others to life imprisonment for killing a driver of an auto-rickshaw in 2016.

Kushtia Additional District and Sessions Judge Tajul Islam handed down the punishment.

The condemned convict is Rafiqul Islam Asad, 34, son of Yunus Ali of Sadar upazila of Kushtia. He was tried in absentia.

The court also fined the two lifers-Shariful Islam, 31, and Raju Molla, 26, of Jhenaidah district- Tk 20,000 each.

According to the prosecution, Sujon Shikdar, 34, of Sadar upazila came out from his home on March 28, 2016 with his auto-rickshaw and did not return home. Sujon's brother lodged a general diary with Sadar Police. On March 29, 2016, police recovered the throat-slit body of Sujon from a litchi orchard in Bheramara upazila. Later, they filed a case in with connection with the murder.

Police submitted chargesheet against the three people in 2016. In the charge sheet it is mentioned that, the trio hired the auto-rickshaw and took Sujon to Bheramara. They snatched the vehicle after killing the driver.

-UNB