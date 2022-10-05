Video
Driver, helper killed in Pabna road crash

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

PABNA, Oct 4: A covered van driver and his helper were killed as their vehicle crashed into a stone-laden stationary truck on Dhaka-Pabna highway in Sarisha Bridge area of Santhia upazila on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Monir Hossain, 19, of Chatarkandi area of Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj and Sagar Mia, 28, son of Sihab Uddin Mia of Jagannathpur village of the same upazila.
The accident occurred in the morning when the Pabna-bound covered van hit the truck from behind, leaving the duo dead on the spot, said Abul Kashem Azad, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhpur Highway police station. On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.     -UNB


