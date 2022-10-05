Cops fail to recover stolen motorcycle of ex-councillor in 25 days

Law enforces failed to recover a motorcycle of former councillor Murshid Uddin in last 25 days. A motorcycle was stolen during on September 9 from in front of Betair Central Jame Masjid in Katiyadi Municipality of Kishoreganj. Former municipal councillor Murshid Uddin said, I went to the mosque for Friday prayers on September 9.

I left my Bajaj Discover-125 red motorcycle outside and entered the mosque to pray. After the prayer, I saw that other people had motorcycles, but mine was not there. I filed a case with Katiyadi Model Police Station in this regard.

Even though 25 days have passed since the motorcycle was stolen, the police are yet to recover it.

SM Shahadat Hossain Officer-in-Charge of Katiyadi Model Police Station said the police are conducting operations to recover the motorcycle.















