Two workers electrocuted in city

Two workers died and three others were injured from electrocution in the city's Badda area on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Zuel Shikder alias Fokir, 30, son of Alauddin Fokir and Sohidul Islam, 32, son of Motaleb Shikder hailing from Bauphal Police Station in Patuakhali district. The injured are Md Shakil, 30, Md Ilias, 31, and Rezaul, 32.

Quoting the injured, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police camp in-charge Bachchu Mia said they were electrocuted around 8:00pm when working on an electric pole in Badda's Boraid area. Later, they were taken to the DMCH where duty doctors declared Zuel and Shohidul dead at 10:00pm. -BSS












