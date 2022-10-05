Increase incentives to attract investment in MMF: Experts

Experts at a workshop in the capital on Tuesday called for providing special incentives to attract more investment in man-made fibre (MMF) based textiles and apparel industry.

Increased use of man-made fibre would enable diversification of Bangladesh's apparel products and move up the value chain as the sector prepares for post-LDC graduation, they said.

They asked for providing the incentives at a workshop on 'Man-Made Fiber for Moving up the Value Chain of RMG in the Context of LDC Graduation' jointly hosted by Support to Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of Economic Relations Division (ERD) and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Bangladesh's ready-made apparel has made a strong footprint in the global market and emerged as the second largest exporter in the world after China.

However, the country would lose all the LDC-specific ISMs, including preferential Rules of Origin (RoO) and Duty-Free and Quota-Free (DFQF) market access soon after the graduation from the LDC category in 2026-- except the Everything But Arms (EBA) scheme of the EU GSP, which will end in 2029.

Since Bangladesh could make maximum utilization of the DFQF facilities, the loss of such facilities after graduation may create some challenges for our exports, particularly the RMG as the sector alone contributes around 83 percent of our total exports.

Speaking as the chief guest Planning Minister Abdul Mannan said that switching to manmade fibre would enable the country to diversify RMG products.

It would also strengthen the backward linkage of the apparel industry, he said.

Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan who chaired the workshop said that there was need for Bangladesh to exploit the potentials of MMF while increasing the use of cotton.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan called for enhancing the competitiveness of the RMG sector to prepare it for taking the post LDC graduation challenges.

He called for simplification of relevant business processes and improvement of logistics.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Noor Md Mahbubul Haq called for upgrading the use of technology by the textiles industry.

Chairman of Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) Dr M A Razzaque presented the keynote paper and of BGMEA Director Asif Ashraf spoke on 'Challenges in Production and Use of MMF in RMG and Expectations of the Private Sector'.

Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Kazi Rafiqul Hassan, Executive President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem and Director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) Syed Nurul Islam also spoke.

ERD Additional Secretary and Project Director of SSGP Farid Aziz gave the welcome.

