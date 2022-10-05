6 more fresh C-19 cases diagnosed in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Oct 4: Six more fresh Covid-19 cases were diagnosed after testing 22 samples at the 27.27 percent positivity rate in Rangpur division on Monday.

Health officials said the number of diagnosed fresh Covid-19 cases is showing a rising trend again in recent weeks in the division.

"With the diagnosis of the six fresh cases, the number of Covid-19 patients rose to 64,887 in the division," Divisional Deputy Director (Health) Dr Md Habibur Rahman said on Tuesday.

The total number of recovered Covid-19 patients remained steady at 63,494 as no more patients healed during the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday.

The number of casualties also remained steady at 1,291 as no new death was reported during the period.

Meanwhile, more 1, 37,098 doses of Covid-19 jabs were administered on Monday raising the number of inoculated vaccines to three crore 26 lakh 61 thousand and 140 doses in the division. -BSS











