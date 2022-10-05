Video
Govt to build ICT hub ‘Joy D-SET Centre’ at all upazilas

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

A total of 555 'Joy Digital - Service Employment Training Centres' or Joy D-SET Centres will be constructed at the upazila level across the country to reap the benefit of information technology by creating huge employment opportunities at the grass-roots level.
The Joy D-SET Centres, which will be recognized as ICT hub at the upazilas, will be constructed in phases within the timeframe of 2025 as the digital centres will help in employment generation for the youths.
To construct the centres, a bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU), has been signed between the ICT Department and the Local Government Engineering Division (LGED) at the ICT division conference centre on Tuesday. Director General (DG) of the ICT Department M Mostafa Kamal and LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin signed the MoU on behalf of their respective departments.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present as the chief guest at MoU signing ceremony.
Each of these centers, comprising one-stop service delivery, training laboratories, startup, plug and play spaces for the youths, network operation center and switch room, will be constructed covering a land space of 5000 square feet.
Terming these centers as the employment generation center for the youths, the ICT state minister said, "Skilled manpower will be prepared through imparting training through these centers." Even the center will help reach digital services at the doorsteps of the people by strengthening infrastructure facilities at the grass-root level, he said.
 "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we have been implementing digital Bangladesh successfully under the supervision of Sajib Wazed Joy, the only architect of digital Bangladesh, for the last thirteen years," Palak told the function.
Officials from both the departments including the ICT Division senior secretary, among others, attended the function.      -BSS


