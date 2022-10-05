Khulna's Rahima's 'abduction': 4 granted bail

Khulna, Oct 4: Khulna court on Tuesday granted bail to four of the six accused in a case over alleged abduction of Khulna's Rahima Begum.

Khulna Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge Mahmuda Begum passed the order during a hearing on the bail pleas.

Those granted bail are Mohammad Mohiuddin, assistant engineer of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet), Golam Kibria, Md Jewel, and Rafiqul Islam Palash, said Public Prosecutor KM Iqbal Hossain.

The two other accused- Rahima's second husband Belal Ghatak and Helal Sharif- are currently in jail, he said.

On August 27, Rahima went missing after she had left her home in the Banikpara area of Doulatpur at 10pm to bring water.

Her daughters found her sandals, scarf and water pot. A newer pair of sandals though, had gone missing and that fuelled speculation that she had left home on her own.

