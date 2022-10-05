IGP firm to make police more people-friendly

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said on Tuesday that police has always performed their job professionally and neutrally during elections under the Election Commission.

Speaking at the maiden press briefing after taking charge on September 30, Mamun stressed on implementing the zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. IGP expressed his firm determination to make the police services more people-friendly so that mass people can get benefits properly.

The new police chief came up with the remarks when he was asked about the allegations that police were used politically in previous elections and whether he would be able to stop it in the next general election.

IGP said all necessary directives have already been issued to each and every police station across the country so that common people can get services properly and lodge complaint easily.

"We want to ensure police stations (thana) as means of people's confidence," he said replying to a query of journalists. Mamun categorically added that police are committed to increase the quality of services at any cost.

On terroristic acts, the police top mandarin said Bangladesh police has now become a role model in combating terrorism and militancy across the globe.

"The law and order situation is very good at present as the capacity of police forces, including manpower, infrastructure and other logistic supports, were increased through undertaking various pragmatic steps in this connection," he added.

Abdullah Al-Mamun also renewed the police forces' "Zero Tolerance" policy against corruption and troublemakers, saying that utmost professionalism, transparency and accountability in the force must be ensured at all stages.

Asked about the US imposed sanctions on anti-crime elite forces Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and reformation of it, the IGP, also the immediate past RAB DG said, "The reformation process in RAB is a continuous process . . . The developments and modernizations are being done when necessary."

He sought all-out cooperation of media people in reaching police services at the people's doorsteps. Senior police officers were also present at the press meet.













