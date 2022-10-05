Video
Two killed in Rangpur road accident

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

RANGPUR, Oct 4: Two passengers of a battery-run auto-rickshaw were killed and three others injured in a road accident at Khiyar Jummapara point on the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway in Taraganj upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased were identified as Ratan Sarker, 30, and Pabitra Kumar, 22, of village Daspara in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur.
"The mishap occurred when a passenger bus hit the three-wheeler from behind there injuring its five passengers at 9:30pm," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Rangpur Highway Circle Zahidur Rahman Chowdhury said on Tuesday.
Being informed, the fire service and civil defense personnel and police immediately rushed to the spot, rescued the injured persons and sent them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH).     -BSS


