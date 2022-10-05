Video
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022
Power grid collapse triggers unending sufferings

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The country yesterday experienced one of the worst national grid collapses in recent history. For well over 5 hours the grid collapse triggered unimaginable sufferings for the public across the country. Not only the countrywide internet, call services were disrupted, but people failed to communicate or complete office duties within government specified office hours. Innumerable patients admitted in public hospitals had to go through the avoidable ordeal.

A section of the grid reportedly collapsed on Tuesday noon following a failure in Comilla-Ashuganj 230kv national power grid.

According to the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), a transmission line tripped somewhere in the eastern part of the country, particularly in some districts on the east of Jamuna River.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time that the national grid had collapsed in Bangladesh. And what happened yesterday is a stark reminder on how PGCB authorities failed to draw lesson from big scale avoidable disasters.

A polite reminder, this is what happened on 1-11-2014, when incoming 344 MW supply from India suddenly ceased at Bheramara HVDC station.

However, Power grid system comprises generation, transmission, distribution and consumption. The backbone of the grid is the high-voltage overhead transmission lines that run across the country to remote areas.

Grid failure leading to blackout occurs mainly due to major imbalance between the actual time generation and consumption.

From a technical angle, when a bulk input of power fails, the burden of this load falls on the running sets of power plants. The sudden extra load grips the prime mover like a brake and reduces its speed momentarily. When the speed falls below the set limit of frequency, the low frequency safety guard disengages the set from bus bar. The phenomenon is termed as 'the set tripped'.

A set, when it trips, is relieved instantly of the carrying load and its speed of rotation tends to increase. When the speed crosses the upper set point, the set stops due to over speed safety guard.

Thus, the imbalance between generation and consumption goes on increasing and the generators trip and stop in the power plants one after another, leading to cascading failures causing a widespread blackout in the country.

It is not that PGCB and our power distribution companies are not aware of these technical details behind grid collapse.

Our national grid is reportedly old and weak. At the same time, recommendations offered by our experts to modernise the grid has been repeatedly ignored.

The point, however, Blackout is an unusual occurrence in power supply system. Even a strong and stable grid can hardly withstand the thrust caused by a sudden disappearance of a substantial input from the system.

The best way of prevention is round-the-clock liaison between generation and distribution.

We suspect, disciplined liaison was missing and the collapse could have been averted.

The least we expect is repetition of such grid collapse in the future.



