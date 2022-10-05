Online freelancing course

Video
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022
Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Currently, the demand for online freelancing courses in Bangladesh has increased. People of different professions are working in the country and abroad by learning these courses at their convenience. Freelancing is a powerful way to earn from home. Anyone can become financially independent by taking courses in various subjects of freelancing such as digital marketing, web design, web development, graphics design, search engine optimization, t-shirt design, logo design, Facebook marketing etc.

People can do the work of the country and also that of abroad at home through online.  Currently various organizations are selling these freelancing courses at low prices. One of the most popular online learning organizations in Bangladesh, Instructory is selling quality courses on various subjects of freelancing at a very low price considering the purchasing power of the people of this country. By purchasing these courses, anyone can make a way to earn freelancing learning at their convenience. In this way, more organizations should come forward so that the people of this country can learn freelancing to work all over the world. Freelancing will be a powerful tool for the economic liberation of this country and guide to a developed nation.  
Md Arifur Rahman Sumon
Deputy Manager, Sadharan Bima Corporation



