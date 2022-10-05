Our PM’s advocacy for global peace at UNGA

Witnessing world peace at stake due to Covid induced economic shocks, Ukraine war, conflicts and climate change, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has delivered her speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23, 2022 for establishing global peace and stability. While the world leaders are imposing sanctions after sanctions against each other, due to Ukraine-Russia war, the Prime Minister's speech comes as a wake up call for the global community to build a peaceful and sustainable world through multilateralism and international cooperation.



The Advocacy for Global Peace: PM Hasina has attended the 77th session of UNGA debate held at the global body's headquarters in New York on September 23, 2022. Prime Minister, through her speech, has drawn attention to the global community on the impacts of Ukraine Russia war and strongly advocated for global peace.



In her speech, PM stated that Ukraine war has plunged the world into a collective uncertainty by exacerbating the existing vulnerability caused by pandemic. By addressing the perils of women and children around the world, Sheikh Hasina has urged world leaders to stop the conflict. She said, "We want the end of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. In punishing one country with sanctions, counter-sanctions, the entire world including women and children are being punished."



She also highlighted that the lives and livelihoods of the people are in greater risk which also infringes human rights.



In the session, Prime Minister not only showcased the achievements of Bangladesh's economy, but also emphasized on the challenges that the developing and underdeveloped countries are consistently confronting in recent years. She stated that though Bangladesh is one of the five fastest growing economies in the world and ranked 41st in terms of GDP, due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, economic sanctions and counter-sanctions, "there has been a supply chain disruption and exorbitant price hike of fuel, food and consumer goods This has brought the economy like ours under tremendous pressure. Inflation has increased."



She has also expressed that Bangladesh is looking for a transformative solutions to the effects of climate change, poverty alleviation, conflicts and economic, energy and fuel crisis. However, socio-economic development is not possible without ensuring peace and stability, she added.



While addressing on the security issues in UNGA debate, Prime Minister stressed that "the prolonged presence of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh has caused serious ramifications on the economy, environment, security, and socio-political stability in Bangladesh." It can also be a potential source of insecurity to the whole region. As "uncertainty over repatriation has led to widespread frustration.



Cross-border organized crimes, including human and drug trafficking, are on the rise". She has expressed concerns that this situation can potentially fuel radicalization. If the problem persists further, it may affect the security and stability of the entire region and beyond." She expressed hope that the United Nations will play an effective role in solving the Rohingya crisis.



A Call for Collective Action : In General Assembly, PM Hasina called for a collective action to dissolve collective uncertainty. She has advocated multilateralism to establish global peace and stability. While highlighting the contribution of Bangladesh in establishing world peace and security through sending highest number of troops in UN peacekeeping mission, she reaffirmed that as a chair of the UN Peace building Commission, Bangladesh is creating a platform for multi-stakeholder engagements in supporting conflict affected countries.



She also advocates for global approach in solving the adverse effect of climate change and assures to extend Bangladesh's support to the vulnerable countries. She shared that the government launched "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan', which aims to put Bangladesh on a sustainable trajectory from "one of vulnerabilities to resilience to climate prosperity...and we are ready to support other vulnerable countries to develop their own prosperity plans. I call on world leaders to promote inclusive climate action."



Throughout the session, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina advocated for establishing world peace through multilateral means. Regarding Ukraine war, she said, "Antagonism like war or economic sanctions, counter-sanctions can never bring good to any nation. Dialogue is the best way to resolve crises and disputes." She stressed upon building a peaceful and sustainable world resolving crisis and conflict through mutual talks, and shunning the antagonist path of imposing forceful economic sanctions and counter-sanctions.



While the countries are fighting directly or indirectly with each other the Prime Minister's urge for global peace in UNGA is a significant step towards humanity. Even her ending note, "We want to see a peaceful world with enhanced cooperation and solidarity, shared prosperity and collective actions. We share one planet, and we owe it to our future generations to leave it in a better shape." provides a roadmap or establishing peace and justice in the world.

The writer is a columnist and

foreign affairs analyst

















