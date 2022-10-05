

How they dare to hike prices without any valid reason?



In recent times some top trading and manufacturing companies and the senior officials of some renowned banks have been exposed as the villains, who have created huge financial crises, accelerating poverty and snatching food from the mouths of the people by hiking commodity prices on fictitious reasons, only make hefty profits.



The authorities seldom come up with some measures to make prices stable in the market, but the outcome often remain ineffective or fail to create the expected results as no punitive steps are taken against the offenders having links in every level of the administrations, law enforcement and the political parties.



Most recently Bangladesh Competition Commission (BCC) detected 36 individuals and renowned business organisations including Pran, Square, ACI, Akij, City, Meghna, Bashundhara, S Alam groups and Kazi Farms Ltd., for creating artificial crises that led to abnormal price hike of commodities like rice, flour, eggs, poultry and toiletries. BCC also filed 44 cases against the individuals and the companies.



BCC is a governmental judicial body responsible for encouraging competition in the market. Established in 2012 through the passage of Competition Act in the Parliament, the purpose of the BCC is to prevent, control and eradicate collusion, monopoly and oligopoly, combination or abuse of dominant position or activities adverse to the competition.



Meanwhile some banks and their managing directors have been accused of creating artificial crises of US dollar, piling negative impact on imports, on which the country depends most to feed its teeming millions. Bangladesh Bank (BB), the country's central bank have also pinpointed some banks and their top officials for manipulating prices of US dollar in the wake of Ukraine War pushing the country's economic fate to uncertainty.



It is shocking to know how renowned individuals and business organisations could do such financial crime against the people, the country and its local and overseas trade. These financial offenders are not less harmful than terrorists, who can do anything including mayhem to make their selfish gains.



The hearing of the charges also began subsequently after the BCC filed the cases against the 36 individuals and the business organisations under Section 15 of the Competition Act, 2012. The Section 15 states that no person shall, directly or indirectly, enter into any agreement or collusion -- in respect of production, supply, distribution, storage or acquisition of any goods or services -- which causes or is likely to cause an adverse effect on competition or creates monopoly or oligopoly in the market.



The hearing process began on September 25 with the case filed against Kazi Farms Ltd. The BCC asked the company to submit data regarding the period of operation of the chicken business, the quantity of chicken produced and supplied to the market from July 22 to September 22, the production cost and selling price, the company's market share, and the rationale for the unusual price increase.



Over the past several months, the market was volatile with an unusual rise in the prices of rice, oil, flour, eggs, chicken, soap, detergent and toothpaste, sending the cost of living higher.



Those companies and individuals found to have abnormally increased the prices of their products, controlled the market and created an artificial crisis to make the markets volatile, have been sued by the BCC. If the allegations against the individuals and companies are proved, they can fine them up to 1-10 percent of their annual turnover according to the law.



The sued individuals include traders based in Dhaka and other districts, association leaders, millers and managing directors of several companies while the organisations include some well-known producers, manufacturers and distributors, they said.



The prices of eggs started spiralling upwards from August 9 and reached a record high on August 13, unseen since the bird-flu scare a decade ago. The prices of a dozen eggs reached as high as Tk 160 then.



The prices of most other essentials have been skyrocketing in recent months, a situation for which traders blame the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, while consumer rights activists suspect profiteering by syndicates.



According to the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, the price of plain rice has increased by 11 percent in the last one year, non-branded flour by 57 percent, branded flour by 51 percent, loose soybean oil by 31 percent, bottled soybean by 36 percent, lentils by 21 percent, potato by 32 percent, sugar by 19 percent, and farm eggs by 26 percent.



A well-known brand of bath soap weighing 150g sold for Tk 58 a year ago but now it is Tk 75, which is a 29 percent rise. Similarly, a 500g packet of detergent priced at Tk 60 in January now sells for Tk 90. This means the price has increased by 50 percent in eight months.



The price of a 100g toothpaste has gone up from Tk 70 to Tk 75 in April-May to Tk 85 to Tk 95 at present, which is a rise of 21 to 27 percent. Powdered milk prices have also risen by 26 to 28 percent in last one year.



To keep the foreign exchange market stable BB served show-cause notices on managing directors of six banks to explain alleged unusual profit making by selling dollars for a very high prices by the banks amid the ongoing foreign exchange market crisis.



The central bank sent notices to the MDs of Standard Chartered Bank, BRAC Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, City Bank, Southeast Bank and Prime Bank in this regard on Wednesday, BB officials said. The BB also asked the six banks not to transfer the dollar sale proceeds to their incomes.



According to the BB officials, the central bank has kept a close watch on about 12 other banks and information on foreign exchange transactions has been sought from all banks.



Following an instruction from the central bank on August 8, the six banks had to remove heads of their treasury departments amid allegations of dollar price manipulation. The BB officials said that the treasury chiefs held large amounts of dollars in order to raise the prices of the bank notes.



They said that the BB presumed that the treasury heads of the banks would not have made any decision in this regard without the consent of their managing directors. The exchange rate of the dollar shot up to Tk 119 on the open market, or kerb market, on August 10 amid a shortage of the currency on the financial market.



When different measures of the government and its relevant ministries, departments and the law enforcements fail to address the issue, people then think an alternative to reverse the situation.



Some people think that the government should deploy detectives and army troops to find out and take action the hoarders and unscrupulous traders. Others think that the people should be allowed to organise agitated movement against the unscrupulous manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers and also unscrupulous bankers..

The writer is business editor,

the Daily Observer











The people of Bangladesh have been suffering for quite a long time from the economic atrocities of unscrupulous traders and immoral bankers, who take them hostage time to time and make windfall profit in the wake of local or global issues including natural and manmade disasters like war and political turmoil.In recent times some top trading and manufacturing companies and the senior officials of some renowned banks have been exposed as the villains, who have created huge financial crises, accelerating poverty and snatching food from the mouths of the people by hiking commodity prices on fictitious reasons, only make hefty profits.The authorities seldom come up with some measures to make prices stable in the market, but the outcome often remain ineffective or fail to create the expected results as no punitive steps are taken against the offenders having links in every level of the administrations, law enforcement and the political parties.Most recently Bangladesh Competition Commission (BCC) detected 36 individuals and renowned business organisations including Pran, Square, ACI, Akij, City, Meghna, Bashundhara, S Alam groups and Kazi Farms Ltd., for creating artificial crises that led to abnormal price hike of commodities like rice, flour, eggs, poultry and toiletries. BCC also filed 44 cases against the individuals and the companies.BCC is a governmental judicial body responsible for encouraging competition in the market. Established in 2012 through the passage of Competition Act in the Parliament, the purpose of the BCC is to prevent, control and eradicate collusion, monopoly and oligopoly, combination or abuse of dominant position or activities adverse to the competition.Meanwhile some banks and their managing directors have been accused of creating artificial crises of US dollar, piling negative impact on imports, on which the country depends most to feed its teeming millions. Bangladesh Bank (BB), the country's central bank have also pinpointed some banks and their top officials for manipulating prices of US dollar in the wake of Ukraine War pushing the country's economic fate to uncertainty.It is shocking to know how renowned individuals and business organisations could do such financial crime against the people, the country and its local and overseas trade. These financial offenders are not less harmful than terrorists, who can do anything including mayhem to make their selfish gains.The hearing of the charges also began subsequently after the BCC filed the cases against the 36 individuals and the business organisations under Section 15 of the Competition Act, 2012. The Section 15 states that no person shall, directly or indirectly, enter into any agreement or collusion -- in respect of production, supply, distribution, storage or acquisition of any goods or services -- which causes or is likely to cause an adverse effect on competition or creates monopoly or oligopoly in the market.The hearing process began on September 25 with the case filed against Kazi Farms Ltd. The BCC asked the company to submit data regarding the period of operation of the chicken business, the quantity of chicken produced and supplied to the market from July 22 to September 22, the production cost and selling price, the company's market share, and the rationale for the unusual price increase.Over the past several months, the market was volatile with an unusual rise in the prices of rice, oil, flour, eggs, chicken, soap, detergent and toothpaste, sending the cost of living higher.Those companies and individuals found to have abnormally increased the prices of their products, controlled the market and created an artificial crisis to make the markets volatile, have been sued by the BCC. If the allegations against the individuals and companies are proved, they can fine them up to 1-10 percent of their annual turnover according to the law.The sued individuals include traders based in Dhaka and other districts, association leaders, millers and managing directors of several companies while the organisations include some well-known producers, manufacturers and distributors, they said.The prices of eggs started spiralling upwards from August 9 and reached a record high on August 13, unseen since the bird-flu scare a decade ago. The prices of a dozen eggs reached as high as Tk 160 then.The prices of most other essentials have been skyrocketing in recent months, a situation for which traders blame the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, while consumer rights activists suspect profiteering by syndicates.According to the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, the price of plain rice has increased by 11 percent in the last one year, non-branded flour by 57 percent, branded flour by 51 percent, loose soybean oil by 31 percent, bottled soybean by 36 percent, lentils by 21 percent, potato by 32 percent, sugar by 19 percent, and farm eggs by 26 percent.A well-known brand of bath soap weighing 150g sold for Tk 58 a year ago but now it is Tk 75, which is a 29 percent rise. Similarly, a 500g packet of detergent priced at Tk 60 in January now sells for Tk 90. This means the price has increased by 50 percent in eight months.The price of a 100g toothpaste has gone up from Tk 70 to Tk 75 in April-May to Tk 85 to Tk 95 at present, which is a rise of 21 to 27 percent. Powdered milk prices have also risen by 26 to 28 percent in last one year.To keep the foreign exchange market stable BB served show-cause notices on managing directors of six banks to explain alleged unusual profit making by selling dollars for a very high prices by the banks amid the ongoing foreign exchange market crisis.The central bank sent notices to the MDs of Standard Chartered Bank, BRAC Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, City Bank, Southeast Bank and Prime Bank in this regard on Wednesday, BB officials said. The BB also asked the six banks not to transfer the dollar sale proceeds to their incomes.According to the BB officials, the central bank has kept a close watch on about 12 other banks and information on foreign exchange transactions has been sought from all banks.Following an instruction from the central bank on August 8, the six banks had to remove heads of their treasury departments amid allegations of dollar price manipulation. The BB officials said that the treasury chiefs held large amounts of dollars in order to raise the prices of the bank notes.They said that the BB presumed that the treasury heads of the banks would not have made any decision in this regard without the consent of their managing directors. The exchange rate of the dollar shot up to Tk 119 on the open market, or kerb market, on August 10 amid a shortage of the currency on the financial market.When different measures of the government and its relevant ministries, departments and the law enforcements fail to address the issue, people then think an alternative to reverse the situation.Some people think that the government should deploy detectives and army troops to find out and take action the hoarders and unscrupulous traders. Others think that the people should be allowed to organise agitated movement against the unscrupulous manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers and also unscrupulous bankers..The writer is business editor,the Daily Observer