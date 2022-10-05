9 killed, 15 injured in road mishaps

Nine people have been killed and at least 15 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Pabna, Narsingdi, Brahmanbaria and Khulna, on Sunday.

SANTHIA, PABNA: Two people were killed after a covered van crashed a parked truck from behind in Santhia Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were the covered van driver Sagor Miah, 30, and his helper Md Monir, 22, hailed from Kishoreganj District.

Locals said a mini-covered van hit a roadside parked truck, out of service, from behind on the Dhaka-Pabna Highway in Sarisha area at about 6am, leaving the two dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the bodies, said Madhpur Highway Police Outpost Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Kashem.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Four people were killed and five others injured when a speedy truck ploughed through a vegetable market in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The accident took place in Mahmudabad Machineghar area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the upazila at around 6:30am.

Three of the deceased were identified as Siddique Mia, 55, son of Alauddin Mia of Mahmudabad area, Md Siddique, 62, son of Badsha Mia of Bir Shrestha Matiur Nagar Village in the upazila; and Abul Kalam, son of Abul Kashem of Puradia area in Belabo Upazila of the district.

The identities of the injured persons could not be known immediately.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhairab Highway Police Station (PS) Noor Hossain said a vegetable-laden truck from Dhaka was heading towards Bhairab in Kishoreganj District. On the way, the truck lost control over its steering in Mahmudabad Machineghar area in the morning and ploughed through the vegetables market on footpath when it was giving side to a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, which left three people from the auto-rickshaw and the vegetable market dead on the spot and five others injured.

Later on, another person succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

On information, police and local fire service members reached the scene and recovered the bodies.

Locals rescued the five injured persons and took to Raipura and Bhairab Upazila Health Complexes for treatment, the SI said.

However, the law enforcers have seized the truck and auto-rickshaw, but the truck driver managed to flee, the SI added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Two people were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sumon, 30, son of Swapon, and Mohon Nath, 31, son of Gouranga Nath. They hailed from Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj District.

Khatihata Highway PS OC Sukhendra Bose said a truck crushed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from behind on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Shoshui area in the morning, leaving the auto-rickshaw passengers Sumon and Mohon dead on the spot.

At that time, a microbus hit the truck from behind, leaving its 10 passengers injured. They were taken to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

KHULNA: A college principal was killed after being hit by a trolley in Rupsa Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Rafiqul Islam, 45, the principal of Chandpur College in the upazila.

Rupsa PS OC Sardar Mosharraf Hossain said a brick-laden trolley hit a motorcycle near Alaipur Bridge at around 12pm when Rafiqul was heading to the upazila headquarters riding by a motorcycle, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have detained the driver along with the trolley, the OC added.











