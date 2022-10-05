Video
Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in Sunamganj, Kishoreganj

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Sunamganj and Kishoreganj, in four days.
SUNAMGANJ: Police arrested two drug peddlers including a female one along with hemp from Dharmapasha Upazila in the district on Monday morning.
The arrested persons are Tuhin Mia, 28, and Fatema Akter, 25, hail from Brahmanbaria District.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dharmapasha Police Station (PS) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the Kangsa River Launch Ghat area at around 6:30 am and caught the duo red-handed along with 40 kg hemp.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with the PS in this regard, the OC added.
KISHOREGANJ: Two persons have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar Upazila of the district in two days.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 780 yaba tablets and 90 grams of hemp from the upazila on Saturday.
The arrested man is Md Alamgir, 30, son of late Abu Taher, a resident of Amati Shibpur Village in the upazila.
RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Amati Shibpur area in the evening, and arrested him with the drugs.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this regard, the RAB official added.
Earlier, RAB members arrested a man along with 1,000 yaba tablets from the upazila on Friday night.
The arrested man is Md Jasim Uddin, 43, son of Fazlul Karim of Punianagar Village in Sadar Upazila of Laxmipur District.


