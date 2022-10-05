Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Bagatipara



The photo shows a lumpy skin disease-infected cow at Bagatipara. photo: observer

The disease causing fever, appetite-loss, nodules raising beneath the skin and bursting into wounds has been infecting farm cows and individual ones for the last few weeks in the upazila.

According to reliable sources, so far 1,500-2,000 cows have been infected. This is a curable disease. But it has no vaccine or specific treatment. Farm owners and farmers are passing days in concern, the sources said.

Officials of Department of Livestock Resources (DoLS)-Bagatipara asked the cow owners not to be worried about the LSD outbreak. They advised them for usual treatment and proper care.

DoLS is enhancing awareness locally, they said.

Cow owners said, the disease has spread in almost all villages of the upazila. In some cases, fatality is reported.

After being infected, cows are suffering from fever and distaste, they added. Nodules are bursting into wounds within three/four days, causing flesh rotting.

Kamal Hossain of Muradpur Village in Bagatipara Municipality area said, most cows in his village have been infected. He called in veterinary doctor for treating his infected cow. Besides, he is also applying medicine following the prescription of the hospital.

It has already cost him about Tk 10,000-15,000 to treat his infected cow. But the condition of the cow is not improving.

Abdus Samad of Laxmanhati Mahalla said, his one calf became infected, and it cured after treatment.

Tusha of Rampara Village at Panca Union said, his one cow became infected firstly and it recovered, and now another one has been infected. He went to the DolS office, and according to their prescription, he is treating his cow.

Farm Owner Manik Hossain of Swaroppur area at Sadar Union said, he and other farm owners are passing days in tension as they are not getting vaccine. His cows have been infected by LSD.

DoLS office sources said, there are 38 cow farms in five unions and one municipality in the upazila having 1,52,270 cows in farms and homesteads.

Upazila Vice-Chairman Abdul Hadi said, he is trained up with veterinary treatment and treats sick cows at different farms and houses. He has treated infected cows in almost all villages of the Upazila. Some 1,500-2,000 cows have been infected, he added.

DoLS's Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Abu Haidar Ali said, LSD is a viral disease; cross-breed cows are mostly exposed to it; this disease transmits mostly through fly-mosquito; if treated, infected cow cures within 7-20 days.

He advised the owners for keeping farms and surroundings clean without being panic.

Awareness about LSD is being made at the field level, he added.











