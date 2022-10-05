Video
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022
Home Countryside

Four people electrocuted in four districts

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Sunamganj, Joypurhat, Satkhira and Jamalpur, in five days.
SUNAMGANJ: A farmer was electrocuted in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Misir Ali, 56, a resident of Lakshmankhola Village under Jaishree Union in the upazila.
According to local the deceased's family sources, Misir Ali came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was working in his house, which left him injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Dharmapasha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Misir Ali dead.
JOYPURHAT: A housewife has been electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sumaiya, 23, wife of Raju Hossain, a resident of Teghar Bisha Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) Sirajul Islam said Sumaiya came in contact with live electricity in the morning while she was cooking in an electric stove, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities, the OC added.  
SATKHIRA: A young man was electrocuted in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain Bappi, 27, a resident of Napitkhali Village under Gabua Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that Bappi came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was working along Datinakhali River under Burigoalini Union, which left him critically injured.
Later on, locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Shyamnagar PS OC Kazi Wahid Morshed confirmed the incident.
JAMALPUR: A school teacher was electrocuted in Madarganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Al Mamun Shahin, 50, a resident of Gunaritala Purbapara Village in the upazila. He was an assistant teacher of Gunaritala High School in the area.
It was learnt that Shahin came in contact with an electric wire while he was starting an electric pump in his house in the morning, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Madarganj Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.


