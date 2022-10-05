Video
Home Countryside

3,168 Ansar members deployed in 608 Gaibandha puja mandaps

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Oct 4: As many as 3,168 members of Ansar and VDP have been deployed in all puja mandaps of seven upazilas in the district to ensure the security of the mandaps.
Office sources said 608 puja mandaps had been erected in all seven upazilas in the district this year for holding Sarodiya Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of Bangalee Hindu Community.
Of the total, some 100 mandaps were erected in Sadar Upazila, 137 in Sundarganj Upazila, 107 in Sadullapur Upazila, 62 in Palashbari Upazila, 124 in Gobindaganj Upazila, 61 in Saghata Upazila, and 17 in Fulchhari Upazila, sources said.
Of them, some 105 mandaps have been identified as more important and 158 mandaps as important and the rest 345 mandaps as ordinary, said Acting District Commandant of Ansar and VDP Md Rezaul Islam. Based on the importance of the mandaps, Ansar and VDP members havebeen deployed in the puja mandaps, he also said.
In the case of more important puja mandaps, 8 members of Ansar and VDP have been deployed, and for important puja mandaps 6 members of Ansar, VDP have been engaged, and for ordinary mandaps, 4 members of Ansar, VDP including two female ones have been involved, he added.
Md Rezaul Islam said he gave the instructions to the assigned members of Ansar and VDP to perform their duties in the puja mandaps properly so that the devotees could perform their religious rituals peacefully. He also asked the members to be more careful and vigil so that any vested quarters could not create any anarchy and chaos in the mandaps and its surrounding areas.
The members will perform their duties from September 30 to October 5, and after duties, they will get honorarium for their duties from the government through digital banking channels, he concluded.
Deputy commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman and Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam visited a number of puja mandaps of Sadar Upazila and exchanged greetings with the priests and devotees.  
Speaking on the occasion, DC Oliur Rahman said Bangladesh is a country where communal harmony is excellent, and the people from all communities can perform their rituals properly and peacefully.


3,168 Ansar members deployed in 608 Gaibandha puja mandaps
