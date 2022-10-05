

Potato growers, traders count loss in Rajshahi

After storing their potato in cold storages, they have fallen into disarray.

According to market sources, other vegetables are selling at higher prices whereas potato is selling at comparatively lower price. Growers and traders are counting losses. They suffered losses in the last year for keeping potato in cold storages.

Growers are counting extra costs as cold storage preservation charges went up. Per kg loss is ranging at Tk 3-4. They are not getting customers.

Cold storage sources said, there is a demand of potato in bazaars. But due to syndicate, growers and traders are not getting fair price.

In the beginning of the season, per kg potato was selling at Tk 22. At that time, traders have made some profits. Others are in loss-making condition.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of commercial potato growers of Poba and Tanore upazilas said, now per bag potato price has fallen by Tk 250-300 compared to the price rate at the time of storing in cold storages.

Usually wholesalers from distant areas crowd Rajshahi markets after the rainy season, but it is not happening this year, they added.

Grower Sheikh Joynul of Dharmahata Village in Poba Upazila said, normally price of new potato in the beginning of the season remains low; that is why growers keep their produces in cold storages. Releasing of potato from cold storages begins from March to September.

The potato farming begins from October to January. Cold storage is rented for six months.

Growers and traders counted Tk 200-250 loss per bag in the last year while huge stocks of potato got damaged.

Potato trader Shamim Hossain of Raya Sarkar Cold Storage at Poba said, this year he has kept 10,000 bag potatoes in the cold storage. He is counting a loss of Tk 300 per bag.

Grower Shahidul Islam in the same upazila said, he has produced potato on 70 bighas; he has kept 2,500 bags of potato in the cold storage. He has sold some of his stocks.

Commercial potato grower Matiur Rahman of Kharnil Village in Mohanpur Upazila said, per kg potato production cost was about Tk 15; transportation and cold storage charges stand at Tk 6-7 per kg; according to this account, the per kg cost stands at Tk 21-22.

But at present per kg potato is selling at Tk 18-19 at the wholesale level. So the per kg loss stands at Tk 3-4.

According to Rajshahi Cold Storage Owners Association, there are 36 cold storages in Rajshahi. A total of 4.25 lakh mt potato in about 82 lakh bags have been stored in these cold storages. The present stock of potato stands at 65-70 per cent or about 3.75 lakh mt.

According to agreements with cold storages, growers will have to take away their potato by November 15. If not, they will have to pay extra charges.

If potato is released from cold storages now, Tk 250-300 per bag loss will be counted.

President of Rajshahi Cold Storage Association Abu Bakar said, potato is selling at Tk 25-26 per kg at the retail level while the wholesale rate is Tk 18-19 per kg; growers' money is going to the pocket of the syndicate.

There are adequate stock and demand of potato, but in the absence of market management, they are incurring losses, he further said. "We've informed this problem to the government authorities concerned to solve it," he maintained.

Deputy Director Mozdar Hossaon of Department of Agriculture Extension-Rajshahi said, this full season of sale, the potato price is a little bit low. As growers and traders are counting losses, the potato cultivation is likely to be impacted in the next year, he added.











