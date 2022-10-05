Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four drown in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Our Correspondents

Four people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Sunamganj, Pabna and Gazipur, in three days.
SUNAMGANJ: A minor child drowned in a ditch in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Bayezid, 7, was son of Lalon Shah, a resident of Daspara Village under Paikurati Union in the upazila.
Paikurati Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mozammel Haque Iqbal said Bayezid fell into a ditch in front of his house at around 10 am while he was playing on the house yard.
Later on, the family members recovered his body from the ditch, the UP chairman added.
SANTHIA, PABNA: Two young men drowned in the Jamuna River in Santhia Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased were identified as Panna, 25, son of Akkas Ali of Bhairabpur Village under Khetupara Union in the upazila, and Ashiq, 20, son of Amir Ali, a resident of Kalchuri Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. They were cousin brothers in relation.
Local and the deceased's family sources said the two brothers went to Nagarbari area of the upazila on Saturday to attend a function.
However, the two along with another youth were riding a boat in the Jamuna River at noon. At one stage, the boat capsized after being hit by a ship at Nagarbari Ghat, which left the Panna and Ashiq missing in the river.
GAZIPUR: A minor child drowned in a beel in Jarun area in the city on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Rafi, 11, son of Rubel Hossain, hailed from Sirajganj District.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Rafi went missing in a beel next to the Turag River in Jarun area in the afternoon while he along with his friends was swimming in it.
On information, personnel of Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defence Station rushed in, and recovered his body from the beel after a long search.
Tongi Fire Service Station Captain Idris Ali confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anwar Hossain Helal, MP, offering Munajat as the chief guest
9 killed, 15 injured in road mishaps
Four nabbed with drugs in Sunamganj, Kishoreganj
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Bagatipara
Four people electrocuted in four districts
3,168 Ansar members deployed in 608 Gaibandha puja mandaps
Potato growers, traders count loss in Rajshahi
Four drown in three districts


Latest News
Bijoya Dashami: Bangladesh all set to bid adieu to Goddess Durga!
Stall worker stabbed to death in Durga Puja fair
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
2 children drown in Sunamganj haor
US national debt surpasses $31 trillion: Treasury report
S Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
UK, US visit: PM to address media on Thursday
Xavi outraged at refereeing 'injustice' in Inter defeat
We won’t fall prey to Myanmar provocations: Momen
Remittance fell in Sep due to exchange rate volatility: Bangladesh Bank
Most Read News
National power grid failure: Blackout across Bangladesh
Trump sues CNN for defamation, may act against Jan 6 panel
North Korea fires missile over Japan
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city
Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia
Man killed as train hits private car in Gazipur
Workers from law firms show their support to Arema FC supporters
Equal access to quality education is vital for our progress
History of tea, global position and workers' dilemmas
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft