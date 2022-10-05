Four drown in three districts

Four people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Sunamganj, Pabna and Gazipur, in three days.

SUNAMGANJ: A minor child drowned in a ditch in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bayezid, 7, was son of Lalon Shah, a resident of Daspara Village under Paikurati Union in the upazila.

Paikurati Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mozammel Haque Iqbal said Bayezid fell into a ditch in front of his house at around 10 am while he was playing on the house yard.

Later on, the family members recovered his body from the ditch, the UP chairman added.

SANTHIA, PABNA: Two young men drowned in the Jamuna River in Santhia Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased were identified as Panna, 25, son of Akkas Ali of Bhairabpur Village under Khetupara Union in the upazila, and Ashiq, 20, son of Amir Ali, a resident of Kalchuri Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. They were cousin brothers in relation.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the two brothers went to Nagarbari area of the upazila on Saturday to attend a function.

However, the two along with another youth were riding a boat in the Jamuna River at noon. At one stage, the boat capsized after being hit by a ship at Nagarbari Ghat, which left the Panna and Ashiq missing in the river.

GAZIPUR: A minor child drowned in a beel in Jarun area in the city on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rafi, 11, son of Rubel Hossain, hailed from Sirajganj District.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rafi went missing in a beel next to the Turag River in Jarun area in the afternoon while he along with his friends was swimming in it.

On information, personnel of Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defence Station rushed in, and recovered his body from the beel after a long search.

Tongi Fire Service Station Captain Idris Ali confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.











