Imran's petition against NAB amendments to be heard on daily basis: CJP

ISTANBUL, Oct 4: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan's petition against recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance will be heard on a daily basis.

The apex judge passed the order after a three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench, comprising CJP himself, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, took up the petition that called the new ordinance an "alleged violation of fundamental rights".

During the hearing today, Justice Bandial asked Khwaja Haris, Imran's lawyer, how the recent amendments make the NAB law ineffective. "How are they a violation of basic human rights?"

At the outset of the hearing, PTI's lawyer contended that after the amendments several corruption cases were withdrawn while pending inquiries were also suspended midway. "The government has curtailed powers of NAB courts to hide [its] corruption."

Haris argued that amendments in several clauses of the new ordinance had given relaxations to government officials.

Separately, in response to a question about the government's stance on the matter, Justice Bandial noted that neither the watchdog nor the federal government had submitted their responses in the case so far. -DWAN