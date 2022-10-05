Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Imran's petition against NAB amendments to be heard on daily basis: CJP

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

ISTANBUL, Oct 4: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan's petition against recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance will be heard on a daily basis.
The apex judge passed the order after a three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench, comprising CJP himself, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, took up the petition that called the new ordinance an "alleged violation of fundamental rights".
During the hearing today, Justice Bandial asked Khwaja Haris, Imran's lawyer, how the recent amendments make the NAB law ineffective. "How are they a violation of basic human rights?"
At the outset of the hearing, PTI's lawyer contended that after the amendments several corruption cases were withdrawn while pending inquiries were also suspended midway. "The government has curtailed powers of NAB courts to hide [its] corruption."
Haris argued that amendments in several clauses of the new ordinance had given relaxations to government officials.
Separately, in response to a question about the government's stance on the matter, Justice Bandial noted that neither the watchdog nor the federal government had submitted their responses in the case so far.    -DWAN



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran's petition against NAB amendments to be heard on daily basis: CJP
Congress Contest: Shashi Tharoor not expecting support from ‘Big Leaders’
Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a street in Srinagar
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
Brazil heads for runoff vote with Bolsonaro buoyant
Xi decade reshapes China's military, and the region
Migrants from sub-Saharan Africa sit in a makeshift boat
Biden warns Iran to face 'costs' for crackdown on Amini protests


Latest News
Bijoya Dashami: Bangladesh all set to bid adieu to Goddess Durga!
Stall worker stabbed to death in Durga Puja fair
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
2 children drown in Sunamganj haor
US national debt surpasses $31 trillion: Treasury report
S Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
UK, US visit: PM to address media on Thursday
Xavi outraged at refereeing 'injustice' in Inter defeat
We won’t fall prey to Myanmar provocations: Momen
Remittance fell in Sep due to exchange rate volatility: Bangladesh Bank
Most Read News
National power grid failure: Blackout across Bangladesh
Trump sues CNN for defamation, may act against Jan 6 panel
North Korea fires missile over Japan
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city
Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia
Man killed as train hits private car in Gazipur
Workers from law firms show their support to Arema FC supporters
Equal access to quality education is vital for our progress
History of tea, global position and workers' dilemmas
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft