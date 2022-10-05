Congress Contest: Shashi Tharoor not expecting support from ‘Big Leaders’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Oct 4: With campaigning for the Congress presidential poll kicking off, party leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said he never expected big leaders to support him and does not expect it even now, but at the same time he needs everyone's backing.

The statement by Mr Tharoor, who arrived in Kerala as part of the poll campaigning, comes in the wake of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran publicly declaring his support for veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge for the party chief's post.

Mr Tharoor, also the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, told reporters here he was not going to betray those who supported him till now in this endeavour of his by backing off from the election.

"I was not expecting any support from the big leaders of the party and I am not expecting that now either. In fact, I met party workers at Nagpur, Wardha and then Hyderabad. They are the ones asking me to contest and not back away from it.

"I assured them I will not back away. I will not betray those who have supported me till now. Their confidence in me is what gives me the strength to move forward," he said.

He also said that while the "majority of his supporters are young party leaders and party workers", he needs support from everyone and was not going to discount anyone.

Meahwhile, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked by some party leaders to seek withdrawal of Shashi Tharoor's candidature, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has made an aggressive bid to its top post, claimed here on Tuesday.

Mr Tharoor, who is in Kerala as part of the poll campaign, told reporters here that Rahul Gandhi said he will not ask the former to withdraw as a contest would benefit the grand old party.

"He reminded me that he has been saying so for the past 10 years that there should be a contest for the party chief's post. "He also told me that some persons have asked him to request me to withdraw my candidature. He told me he will not do so. He said I should not withdraw and that I should contest in the election," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

Earlier in the day, he said that he never expected big leaders to support him and does not expect it even now, but at the same time he needs everyone's backing.












