Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a street in Srinagar

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220

Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a street in Srinagar

Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a street in Srinagar

Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a street in Srinagar on October 4, 2022, during India's Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran's petition against NAB amendments to be heard on daily basis: CJP
Congress Contest: Shashi Tharoor not expecting support from ‘Big Leaders’
Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a street in Srinagar
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
Brazil heads for runoff vote with Bolsonaro buoyant
Xi decade reshapes China's military, and the region
Migrants from sub-Saharan Africa sit in a makeshift boat
Biden warns Iran to face 'costs' for crackdown on Amini protests


Latest News
Bijoya Dashami: Bangladesh all set to bid adieu to Goddess Durga!
Stall worker stabbed to death in Durga Puja fair
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
2 children drown in Sunamganj haor
US national debt surpasses $31 trillion: Treasury report
S Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
UK, US visit: PM to address media on Thursday
Xavi outraged at refereeing 'injustice' in Inter defeat
We won’t fall prey to Myanmar provocations: Momen
Remittance fell in Sep due to exchange rate volatility: Bangladesh Bank
Most Read News
National power grid failure: Blackout across Bangladesh
Trump sues CNN for defamation, may act against Jan 6 panel
North Korea fires missile over Japan
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city
Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia
Man killed as train hits private car in Gazipur
Workers from law firms show their support to Arema FC supporters
Equal access to quality education is vital for our progress
History of tea, global position and workers' dilemmas
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft