Brazil heads for runoff vote with Bolsonaro buoyant

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 4: Brazil entered the final stretch of a deeply polarized presidential race Monday after an inconclusive first voting round put far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an unexpectedly strong position.

Bolsonaro, 67, garnered 43 percent of Sunday's first-round votes compared to 48 percent for leftist frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva -- a five-point difference.

Polls had predicted a much larger gap of 14 points, recalling the surprises of Brexit and Donald Trump's US election win in 2016.

Ex-president Lula, 76, had appeared to be within arm's reach of taking the election in the first round with more than 50 percent of the vote -- but the race now heads to an October 30 runoff.

Not only did Bolsonaro surpass expectations, but many of his allies performed better than polls predicted in congressional and gubernatorial races.

Despite finishing second, Bolsonaro sounded triumphant.

"Our adversaries prepared for a 100-meter sprint. We're ready for a marathon," he wrote on Twitter Monday.

"We're confident we're going to win, for God, country, family, life and liberty!"

Bolsonaro proved his movement remains a major force despite the controversies of his four-year tenure, marked by a shocking pandemic death toll blamed in part on his Covid-skeptic policies, surging destruction of the Amazon rainforest and a sharp rise in the number of Brazilians living in hunger. -AFP











