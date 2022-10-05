Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rafael Leao, Milan's shooting star aiming for Chelsea

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

Chelsea players attend a team training session at Chelsea's Cobham training facility in Stoke D'Abernon, southwest of London on October 4, 2022, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League group E football match against AC Milan. photo: AFP

Chelsea players attend a team training session at Chelsea's Cobham training facility in Stoke D'Abernon, southwest of London on October 4, 2022, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League group E football match against AC Milan. photo: AFP

MILAN, OCT 4: As AC Milan prepared to kick-off their thrilling 3-1 win at Empoli on Saturday, a fan invaded the pitch in search of Rafael Leao, a superstar in the making who will lead the Rossoneri's charge at Chelsea on Wednesday.
The supporter wanted a selfie with the Portugal winger, who was already a favourite after the way he played in Milan's Serie A title triumph but is now being spoken of in the sort of tones as for the past icons who made them seven-time European champions.
After hitting double figures for both goals and assists last season the 23-year-old had started this campaign in even more spectacular form, scoring four times and setting up six more in all competitions.
Milan's only defeat of the season came in the one match Leao has missed, against Serie A leaders Napoli.
And although Stefano Pioli's team have been hit with a raft of injuries -- France's Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan among those on the treatment table -- Leao's form has them travelling to London in high spirits.
Saturday's incredible win was a perfect example of both Milan's never-say-die spirit and mercurial talent of their star man, who had a hand in all three of the Rossoneri's goals.
Having set up Ante Rebic's 79th-minute opener with a typically devastating display of dribbling, Leao also launched the pass which eventually led to Fode Ballo-Toure putting Milan back in front in stoppage time.
He then capped off a dramatic win in the most stylish of fashions with 96 minutes on the clock, racing towards goal before scooping a perfect finish over Guglielmo Vicario.
Red-hot Leao will be the key man at Stamford Bridge as Milan attempt to hold top spot in Champions League Group E, which they lead by one point from Dinamo Zagreb, and increase their hopes of making the knockout stages for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
A good performance will surely increase the Blues' interest in Leao after they made an informal bid to Milan in the close season.
Milan value Leao at well over 100 million euros ($98 million) and want to get maximum value from an asset they know will eventually join one of football's financial heavyweights, a status they once held in Silvio Berlusconi's heyday.
Club legend and technical director Paolo Maldini confirmed last month that Milan had rejected an offer from Chelsea but added that "it's pointless being a romantic... When offers of a certain type are made, no one is unsellable."
Milan are trying to get Leao to extend his current deal which runs to 2024, and Italian daily Corriere Della Sera report that they are offering 6-7 million euros a year in a bid to stave off interest from the Premier League.
They are hoping to get the new deal signed before the World Cup, when Leao will have the chance to shine on the biggest stage of all.
Portuguese outlet Record also claim that Maldini has met with Sporting Lisbon director Frederico Varandas twice as part of discussions over the 20 million euros Leao has to pay his former club.
Leao unilaterally terminated his contract with Sporting in 2018 after fans invaded the club's training ground, joining Ligue 1 side Lille.
And Milan are reportedly trying to cut a deal with the Portuguese club in the hope it will convince Leao to stay long-term at the San Siro -- which fans are packing out thanks in part to Leao's
development into one of the world's best.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US women's soccer probe uncovers 'systemic' abuse and sexual misconduct
Xavi warns Barca must not 'fail' against Inter Milan
Indonesia probes elite officers as stadium disaster death toll rises
Rafael Leao, Milan's shooting star aiming for Chelsea
De Bruyne expects City star Foden to hit new heights
Australia's Paine set to play first match since sexting scandal
Windies dump Hetmyer for T20 World Cup
Jemimah, Deepti guide India to stunning win


Latest News
Bijoya Dashami: Bangladesh all set to bid adieu to Goddess Durga!
Stall worker stabbed to death in Durga Puja fair
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
2 children drown in Sunamganj haor
US national debt surpasses $31 trillion: Treasury report
S Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
UK, US visit: PM to address media on Thursday
Xavi outraged at refereeing 'injustice' in Inter defeat
We won’t fall prey to Myanmar provocations: Momen
Remittance fell in Sep due to exchange rate volatility: Bangladesh Bank
Most Read News
National power grid failure: Blackout across Bangladesh
Trump sues CNN for defamation, may act against Jan 6 panel
North Korea fires missile over Japan
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city
Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia
Man killed as train hits private car in Gazipur
Workers from law firms show their support to Arema FC supporters
Equal access to quality education is vital for our progress
History of tea, global position and workers' dilemmas
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft