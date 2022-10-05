Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Windies dump Hetmyer for T20 World Cup

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245

Windies dump Hetmyer for T20 World Cup

Windies dump Hetmyer for T20 World Cup

MIAMI, OCT 4: West Indies dropped Shimron Hetmyer from the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia after the batter missed a rescheduled flight, Cricket West Indies announced on Monday.
The 25-year-old from Guyana was replaced on the roster by Shamarh Brooks in a decision by the Cricket West Indies selection panel after Hetmyer missed his flight to Australia, which had been moved due to family reasons.
After a seat was found on a Monday flight to New York, Hetmyer told CWI on Monday morning that he would be unable to get to the Guyana airport in time to make his flight to New York.
"This afternoon we informed the CWI board of directors that the selection panel had unanimously decided to replace Shimron Hetmyer with Shamarh Brooks in our T20 World Cup squad," CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams said.
"Whilst we changed Shimron's flight from Saturday to Monday due to family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team's ability to prepare for this extremely important global event."
Brooks will fly out later this week and miss T20 International matches against Australia on Wednesday at Gold Coast and Friday at Brisbane, instead joining the squad at Melbourne.
"Shamarh has been a part of our recent T20 International squads and delivered strong performances in the latter stages of the recently concluded CPL (Caribbean Premier League)," Adams said.
The West Indies is in Group B of the T20 World Cup alongside Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe with the top two from the group stage advancing to the Super 12s.
West Indies open October 17 against Scotland.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US women's soccer probe uncovers 'systemic' abuse and sexual misconduct
Xavi warns Barca must not 'fail' against Inter Milan
Indonesia probes elite officers as stadium disaster death toll rises
Rafael Leao, Milan's shooting star aiming for Chelsea
De Bruyne expects City star Foden to hit new heights
Australia's Paine set to play first match since sexting scandal
Windies dump Hetmyer for T20 World Cup
Jemimah, Deepti guide India to stunning win


Latest News
Bijoya Dashami: Bangladesh all set to bid adieu to Goddess Durga!
Stall worker stabbed to death in Durga Puja fair
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
2 children drown in Sunamganj haor
US national debt surpasses $31 trillion: Treasury report
S Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
UK, US visit: PM to address media on Thursday
Xavi outraged at refereeing 'injustice' in Inter defeat
We won’t fall prey to Myanmar provocations: Momen
Remittance fell in Sep due to exchange rate volatility: Bangladesh Bank
Most Read News
National power grid failure: Blackout across Bangladesh
Trump sues CNN for defamation, may act against Jan 6 panel
North Korea fires missile over Japan
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city
Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia
Man killed as train hits private car in Gazipur
Workers from law firms show their support to Arema FC supporters
Equal access to quality education is vital for our progress
History of tea, global position and workers' dilemmas
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]yobserverbd.com, [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft