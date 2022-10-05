Video
Women\'s Asia Cup

Jemimah, Deepti guide India to stunning win

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

Women's Asia Cup Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma smashed a fifty each to guide India to a stunning win against the UAE in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup in Sylhet.
It was India's third match in the event and they now have three wins in three matches.
India batted first on Tuesday and posted a challenging total of 178 for five. Jemimah scored 75 off 45 balls with 11 fours while Deepti scored 64 off 49 balls.
India lost wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh in the first over of the match for a duck, but the fifties from two batters helped them post a big total on the board.
In reply, the UAE managed to score only 74 runs for four wickets in 20 overs. They failed to offer any resistance to the Indian side.
The only positive that the UAE earned in this match was their batting the whole innings against the quality bowling attack of India.
In the other match of the day, Sri Lanka beat Thailand by 49 runs.
Opener Harshitha Samarawickrama posted 81 to help Sri Lanka to score 156 for five while batting first. In reply, Thailand tumbled for 107 for five in 20 overs.
With three wins in three matches, India are now at the top of the table with six points while Pakistan are right behind them with two wins in two matches so far. All other teams in the event have endured at least a defeat.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

Jemimah, Deepti guide India to stunning win


