Tigresses in tough group

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup next year, where Bangladesh will play with hosts South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in group-1 of the ten-nation event between February 10 and February 26.

India, Pakistan England, West Indies and Ireland will fight in Group-2.

In the group games, which run until 21 February, each team will take on the other four teams in their group once. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage play the semi-finals.

The eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will begin with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka while the Tigresses will lock horns with Lankan girls on February 12 in their first match. The Tigresses will take on five times winner and the defending champions of the event Australia on February 14 and will engage Whiteferns on February 17. The Girls in Red and Green will meet Proteas divas on February 21 in the last group stage match of the event.

Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha will host the matches of the tournament with the knockout matches set to be played in Cape Town.

The first semifinal is slated for February 23 and the 2nd one to be held on February 24. The final will be held on 26 February 2023 with a reserve day available on the 27th in case of major interruptions in play on the designated date.









