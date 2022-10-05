Bangladesh, Singapore, Yemen, Bhutan vying for group crown



Bangladesh skipper Imran Khan and coach Paul Thomas (R) along Singapore coach Angel Toledano and skipper Kegan Phang pose for the photo during a press meet on Tuesday. photo: BFF

The host Bangladesh will meet powerful Singapore in the second match at 7:00 pm. The matches will be played at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in the Bangladesh capital city.

Ahead of the matches, all four country coaches and skippers came before the media and detailed their expectations and preparations regarding the three-day group round of the qualification.



30 million Yemenis await a win

Yemen which is going through a geopolitical crisis right now awaits a win. A conflict between the Saudi-backed government and the Islamic Iran-backed rebel Houthi movement is destroying the country. A war is waged on the general people and the armed activities are making the condition worse day by day.

In such conditions, the people in the Yemeni cities are waiting for a good news. They are dearly waiting to hear some news of wins. That's what the coach and skipper of Yemen said.

In a press meet, Yemen coach Albaadani Mohammed said, "We are very excited to be here. It is our first visit to Bangladesh. We came here after winning the West Asian tournament in Saudi Arabia. In the Asian region, we have qualified more than nine times. We have a good preparation. We have several friendlies in Cairo. In 2019, we have experience playing against Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Yemen skipper Essam Radman said, "We are very pleased to be here. We came here to win the competition. 30 million Yemeni back home are waiting for success and we want to put a smile on their faces."



Bhutan wants good results

Bhutan head coach Hideharu Takahashi said, "We came here to do well. We have played two practice matches against the BKSP team (Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Pratisthan). The other teams are good. Among them, Bangladesh is a very speedy team.

Bhutan skipper Kinzang Tashi Tobden said, "We came here with preparations of 17 to 18 days. Played two good practice matches here and we are ready for the tournament and looking forward to success."



Singapore to play competitive matches

Singapore coach Angel Toledano said, "We are excited to play again teams like Bangladesh and Bhutan. Our goal is to play some competitive matches and improve ourselves by gaining some experience from here. I am expecting my boys to give their best and do well in these matches."

He informed that the Singapore team had analysed previous matches played by Bangladesh and its playing styles.

The coach also said, "We have been training on both turf and grass and have prepared for both conditions. We have never qualified for the U-17 Asian Cup before. So, we will be trying our best for that."

Singapore skipper Kegan Phang said, "Our preparation was good. I hope this will be a good test for all.



Bangladesh coach realistic, skipper excited

Bangladesh head coach also BFF technical director Paul Thomas said, "We have played SAFF U-20 and U-17 before. It is very important to me that the boys improve and have better performance in these matches. It is a fantastic opportunity for the boys to have a better experience and identify the good and bad sides. They will be positive changes, improvements, and development and these are the targets we have.

"As you have noticed already, the surface in here is very quick and we want to have that as our advantage."

"All the teams are equally well. But Yemen is going to be challenging in the tournament. Besides, Singapore has its strength as well," said the Bangladesh coach.

Bangladesh skipper Imran Khan was all excited to be able to play against all the good teams and said that they would try and be at the group top. He said, "Our preparation is well. It is being played at home and we are looking forward to doing well. We have been practising on that same ground for over a year now. Everyone in the team knows what to do and where to do it. All our players are fit. We want to do well and qualify."

Regarding his disciple's aim, Bangladesh coach Thomas said, "Well, what can I say (ha ha), Imran is still young and excited!"













Bangladesh, Singapore, Yemen, and Bhutan are engaging for the Group-E top places in the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 when war-torn Yemen will take on Bhutan in the opening match of the group event today (Wednesday) at 4:00 pm in Dhaka.The host Bangladesh will meet powerful Singapore in the second match at 7:00 pm. The matches will be played at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in the Bangladesh capital city.Ahead of the matches, all four country coaches and skippers came before the media and detailed their expectations and preparations regarding the three-day group round of the qualification.30 million Yemenis await a winYemen which is going through a geopolitical crisis right now awaits a win. A conflict between the Saudi-backed government and the Islamic Iran-backed rebel Houthi movement is destroying the country. A war is waged on the general people and the armed activities are making the condition worse day by day.In such conditions, the people in the Yemeni cities are waiting for a good news. They are dearly waiting to hear some news of wins. That's what the coach and skipper of Yemen said.In a press meet, Yemen coach Albaadani Mohammed said, "We are very excited to be here. It is our first visit to Bangladesh. We came here after winning the West Asian tournament in Saudi Arabia. In the Asian region, we have qualified more than nine times. We have a good preparation. We have several friendlies in Cairo. In 2019, we have experience playing against Bhutan and Bangladesh.Yemen skipper Essam Radman said, "We are very pleased to be here. We came here to win the competition. 30 million Yemeni back home are waiting for success and we want to put a smile on their faces."Bhutan wants good resultsBhutan head coach Hideharu Takahashi said, "We came here to do well. We have played two practice matches against the BKSP team (Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Pratisthan). The other teams are good. Among them, Bangladesh is a very speedy team.Bhutan skipper Kinzang Tashi Tobden said, "We came here with preparations of 17 to 18 days. Played two good practice matches here and we are ready for the tournament and looking forward to success."Singapore to play competitive matchesSingapore coach Angel Toledano said, "We are excited to play again teams like Bangladesh and Bhutan. Our goal is to play some competitive matches and improve ourselves by gaining some experience from here. I am expecting my boys to give their best and do well in these matches."He informed that the Singapore team had analysed previous matches played by Bangladesh and its playing styles.The coach also said, "We have been training on both turf and grass and have prepared for both conditions. We have never qualified for the U-17 Asian Cup before. So, we will be trying our best for that."Singapore skipper Kegan Phang said, "Our preparation was good. I hope this will be a good test for all.Bangladesh coach realistic, skipper excitedBangladesh head coach also BFF technical director Paul Thomas said, "We have played SAFF U-20 and U-17 before. It is very important to me that the boys improve and have better performance in these matches. It is a fantastic opportunity for the boys to have a better experience and identify the good and bad sides. They will be positive changes, improvements, and development and these are the targets we have."As you have noticed already, the surface in here is very quick and we want to have that as our advantage.""All the teams are equally well. But Yemen is going to be challenging in the tournament. Besides, Singapore has its strength as well," said the Bangladesh coach.Bangladesh skipper Imran Khan was all excited to be able to play against all the good teams and said that they would try and be at the group top. He said, "Our preparation is well. It is being played at home and we are looking forward to doing well. We have been practising on that same ground for over a year now. Everyone in the team knows what to do and where to do it. All our players are fit. We want to do well and qualify."Regarding his disciple's aim, Bangladesh coach Thomas said, "Well, what can I say (ha ha), Imran is still young and excited!"