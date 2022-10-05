Tri-nation series will give us best preparation for T20 WC: Siddons



Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons talks with Liton Das during the practice session at at Lincoln on Tuesday. photo: BCB

He thinks if Bangladesh can do well here, this will benefit them in the Australian condition, which mostly resembles New Zealand wicket.

"Playing here is really very good, we can't ask for anything better. New Zealand is the finalist of the last world cup and Pakistan is obviously a fantastic T20 side. The wickets are challenging and that will help us ready to go all the way to the World Cup," Siddons said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday.

After reaching New Zealand, Bangladesh practiced in Lincoln in Christchurch. The likes of Nurul Hasan Sohan, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat excelled in batting-bowling and fielding as shown in the video sent by the BCB.

Siddons said that Bangladesh are able to adapt to the conditions here even though Bangladesh have no success in New Zealand apart from a historical Test win against hosts early in this year.

"We have come out from 40 degrees, it's nice to be in some cooler weather. We have a couple of Aussie guys in the group, the conditions are pretty similar. Wickets out there in the center are very nice, hagley oval is pretty much like Australia I think. Early season Australia is pretty similar to what we have here," Siddons added.

Bangladesh have still been a vulnerable team in T20 cricket as they are yet to compete with the big teams. However, before going to New Zealand, Bangladesh played two matches against United Arab Emirates (UAE) and won those two which boosted their confidence to some extent.

Siddons feels this winning streak will come handy here in tri-nation series. He is also very excited about the young team.

"We are going right, just coming from Dubai, after playing a couple of good games against UAE and a week's practice at their facilities which were fantastic. We are pretty young team, some of the seniors are retired or not on this tour. It's a young team and we are very excited about them, they got a bit of learning curb, let's see how they do against two pretty strong teams here." -BSS













