AL deliberately destroying democracy, says Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks while visiting the house of party leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy at Keraniganj on the occasion of Durga Puja on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Speaking after exchanging greetings with Gayeshwar Chandra Roy at his house in Keraniganj on the occasion of Durga Puja he said, "Awami League is destroying democracy in our country by establishing one man rule in every institution in a planned manner. This kind of practice facilitates corruption for the opportunist groups."

"A monster government rules us illegally. On the occasion of such spiritual festival we will take oath to defeat this evil power," he added.

Fakhrul said, "In 1971 Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Christian fought together to establish a non-communal country. But it is very unfortunate for us that still we are struggling to achieve our goal." Alleging that Awami League government imprisoned BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in false cases, he said, "More than 600 BNP leaders and activists have disappeared and 35 lakh false cases were filed against others. We strongly demand unconditional release of our Chairperson and all other leaders."

