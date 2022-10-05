Licence to be revoked if pharmacy sells antibiotics sans prescription: Zahid

No pharmacies will be allowed to sell antibiotics without prescriptions of physicians and if they do so, their licences will be revoked, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday.

"The government is going to enact a new law to prevent misuse of antibiotics and if any pharmacy is found involved in selling antibiotics without prescription, then its licences will be revoked," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

He said, "It has been seen that about 1.5 million people in the world die due to the indiscriminate use of antibiotics. Due to the widespread use of antibiotics in the country, a large number of people are not treated for specific diseases. They get sick and they have to go through a difficult situation to recover. Many times the disease cannot be cured even after treatment."

"We sat down to find a solution. One of the biggest reasons we've seen (indiscriminate use) is that we're selling antibiotics without a prescription. Again we do not finish the course. When it feels good to take two medicines, we don't take any more. Antibiotics are not used or sold anywhere in the world without a prescription. But in our country anyone can buy and take antibiotics from the pharmacy without prescription. It has a huge negative impact on health in the long run," he added.

The Health Minister further said, "We have seen one more thing, antibiotics are being used even though there is no need of it. Antibiotics are available in various foods including fish and meat. This is due to the use of antibiotics in animal feed. Antibiotic resistance is being created in our body."

Stating that there is a weakness in the law to prevent arbitrary use of antibiotics, the minister said, "We are waiting for a law. The law is being made anew. There will be many rules and regulations regarding usage here. Awareness should be raised for antibiotic control. Monitoring of antibiotics sale should be increased. We will do that. We have instructed the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA). A pharmacy that does not have a license cannot sell drugs. To get a license, they have to follow the rules and requirements."

"We will also ask any pharmacy not to sell antibiotics without a prescription. To make the people aware, to know, to understand, there is a system to make red colour in the package of antibiotics," he added.









