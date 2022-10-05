Court extends time for submission of CID report

The Investigation Officer (IO) of the case filed over the stolen money from Bangladesh Bank's account with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February of 2016, could not appear in court as he was in Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib on Tuesday extended the time one month more to submit probe report in the case, said GRO Shah Alam. Earlier on Sunday the Dhaka's CMM court summoned the Additional Superintendent of Police of CID, Raihan Uddin Khan also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the sensational case.

The IO of the case failed to submit the probe report on Sunday.

With this submission of probe report in the much discussed case has been deferred 67 times.

The CID has already passed six and a half years to probe into the case but failed to submit the probe report yet.

On February 4 of 2016, hackers broke into the central bank's system and generated 70 fake payment orders to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York amounting to US$1.94 billion.

The NY Fed's security system flagged the payment orders but only five of them fell through and $101 million was released.

On March 15 in 2016, Joint Director of Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank Zobayer Bin Huda filed a case with the Motijheel Police Station under the money laundering prevention act.

The Criminal Investigation Department of police is now investigating the case.

On March 22 in 2016, the then Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubur Rahman allowed CID to conduct forensic tests on the hard disks of three Bangladesh Bank computers. The three hard disks were seized from Bangladesh Bank, after the heist occurred.

At least $81 million was transferred to the accounts in Manila-based RCBC, from where it disappeared into the casinos of the Philippines.

So far, Bangladesh retrieved $15 million from RCBC and recovered another $20 million sent to a bank in Sri Lanka. On February 1 this year, Bangladesh Bank sued Rizal Bank in US court to recover $66m of stolen funds.















