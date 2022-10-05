Angela Merkel wins UN refugee prize

GENEVA, Oct 4: Former German chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday won the United Nations refugee agency's prestigious Nansen Award, receiving praise for her determination to protect asylum seekers while in office.

Pointing to the more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers welcomed by Germany in 2015 and 2016, at the height of migrant crisis sparked especially by the war in Syria, the UNHCR selection committee hailed Merkel's "leadership, courage and compassion." At the time, the woman who lead the German government for 16 years said the situation "put our European values to the test as seldom before. It was no more and no less than a humanitarian imperative."

The UN refugee agency highlighted how she had called on her fellow Germans to reject divisive nationalism, urging them instead to be "compassionate and open-minded". -AFP











