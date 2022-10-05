Coast Guards recover 3 bodies of Rohingyas, rescue 46 others

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 4: Bangladesh Coast Guard recovered bodies of three Rohingya women and rescued 46 others after a trawler capsized in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar while crossing the sea to make an illegally entry into Malaysia.

The bodies were found in Baharchhara Union's Harmunia area around 12:45pm on Tuesday, according to Commander Md Delwar Hossain, commander of the Coast Guard's Baharchhara Outpost.

Among the 46 rescued, eight were Rohingya women, 34 Rohingya men and four other Bangladeshi nationals, he said.

It is not clear yet how many Rohingyas were in the trawler, the Coast Guard official said. However, the people who were rescued said they saw many more people floating in the sea.

Residents of Harmunia noticed a few Rohingya swimming to shore and alerted the authorities about the matter, according to Delwar. Coast Guard personnel subsequently went to their aid and initially rescued 46 Rohingya. Nine others were later pulled out of the sea. "The trawler carrying the Rohingya sank en route to Malaysia. Afterwards, they just kept floating in the sea. They didn't even seek help from the fishing trawlers and boats nearby. "Later, many of the Rohingyas swam ashore with the help of the buoys and water barrels thrown by fishermen."









