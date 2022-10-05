Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Trio win physics Nobel for quantum mechanics work

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

Trio win physics Nobel for quantum mechanics work

Trio win physics Nobel for quantum mechanics work

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4, 2022 (BSS/AFP) - A trio of physicists on Tuesday won the Nobel Prize for discoveries in the field of quantum mechanics that have paved the way for quantum computers, networks and secure encrypted communication.
Alain Aspect from France, John Clauser of the United States and Austria's Anton Zeilinger were honoured "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science," the jury said.
Each scientist "conducted ground-breaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated," the committee said, adding that the "results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information."
The three, to share the award of 10 million Swedish kronor ($901,500), will receive the prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.
Last year, the academy honoured Syukuro Manabe, of Japan and the United States, and German Klaus Hasselmann for their research on climate models, while Italian Giorgio Parisi also won for his work on the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems.
The Nobel season continues this week with the announcement of the winners of the Chemistry Prize on Wednesday, followed by the much-anticipated prizes for Literature on Thursday and Peace on Friday.
Among those cited as possible Peace Prize laureates are the International Criminal Court, tasked with investigating war crimes in Ukraine, jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
The Economics Prize winds things up on Monday, October 10.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL deliberately destroying democracy, says Fakhrul
Licence to be revoked if pharmacy sells antibiotics sans prescription: Zahid
Court extends time for submission of CID report
Angela Merkel wins UN refugee prize
Coast Guards recover 3 bodies of Rohingyas, rescue 46 others
Trio win physics Nobel for quantum mechanics work
Don’t look at the crime, look at punishment too: PM
No change of restoring caretaker govt: Quader


Latest News
Bijoya Dashami: Bangladesh all set to bid adieu to Goddess Durga!
Stall worker stabbed to death in Durga Puja fair
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
2 children drown in Sunamganj haor
US national debt surpasses $31 trillion: Treasury report
S Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
UK, US visit: PM to address media on Thursday
Xavi outraged at refereeing 'injustice' in Inter defeat
We won’t fall prey to Myanmar provocations: Momen
Remittance fell in Sep due to exchange rate volatility: Bangladesh Bank
Most Read News
National power grid failure: Blackout across Bangladesh
Trump sues CNN for defamation, may act against Jan 6 panel
North Korea fires missile over Japan
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city
Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia
Man killed as train hits private car in Gazipur
Workers from law firms show their support to Arema FC supporters
Equal access to quality education is vital for our progress
History of tea, global position and workers' dilemmas
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft