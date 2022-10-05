Don’t look at the crime, look at punishment too: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exchanging greetings with Hindu devotees at Dhakeshwari National Temple virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on the occasion of Durga Puja on Tuesday. photo : pid

"Do not magnify any incident that takes place in any area (of the country), rather I will request you to look at the punitive measures of the government against that incident," she said. The Prime Minister said this while speaking at a greetings exchange programme with the Hindu religious people of the country on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The programme was held at the premises of Dhakeshwari National Temple while the Prime Minister joined the programme virtually from her official residence--Ganabhaban. Sheikh Hasina also sought cooperation from all including the Hindu community to maintain communal harmony in the country. "I will seek your cooperation in this regard and hope that you will cooperate," she said.

She said that the government always tries to uphold the non-communal spirit or secular character of the country and step forward towards prosperity maintaining that.

The Prime Minister again categorically warned that no one will be allowed to undermine anyone's religious sentiment.

"No one will be allowed to say anything (derogatory) hitting others' religious sentiment. This is applicable for any religion," she said.

She said that religion is about one's belief. "It is one's belief on Allah or the Creator, we have to go with that belief."

In this connection, she said that Islam is a very open and generous religion, and there are directives in Islam to show respect to all other religions.

She mentioned about Surah Kafirun where it is stated that every person will perform their respective religious rituals and people from all religions will enjoy equal rights. "And we believe that from our heart."

Sheikh Hasina said that the government is always cautious to ensure religious harmony in the country.

"Steps have always been taken whenever any incident takes place, because we want that all citizens of this country whatever their religion be will perform their respective religious rituals equally," she said.

The Prime Minister also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the deaths in a boat capsize in the Karotoa River in Panchagarh where Hindu devotees were heading towards Badheshwar Temple on the occasion of Mahalaya on September 25.

She mentioned that people of the country celebrate every religious festivals of all religions unitedly, a trend she termed as "very much unique". "It is our great success that we are upholding this spirit," she said.

She said that there is no scope to undermine others.

Talking about the Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter-sanctions, she said not only the people of Bangladesh, rather people around the whole world are suffering.

She said that inflation has increased, prices of everyday essentials have increased and developed countries are also struggling.

She requested all to utilise every inch of land for producing something. -UNB







