No change of restoring caretaker govt: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quaderon Tuesday said there is no change of restoring the obsolete caretaker government system in the country.

"BNP has announced its outline for movement. Whatever they do, the caretaker government system, which is obsolete now, will not be restored," he said while exchanging greetings with the members of Hindu community at Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital on Tuesday.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the elections will be held the way it is held in other democratic countries.

He said BNP leaders complained to foreign embassies in Dhaka and tell them the story of democracy. "But why are you (diplomats) so worried about the democracy of Bangladesh today? Look at the situation of your own country first. Then talk about Bangladesh," Quader said. He asked the diplomats to take steps to stop the Russia-Ukraine war, control the world fuel market and make the volatile world calm.

"You, the big countries, make mistakes but small countries like ours have to suffer," the AL general secretary said. He said Durga Puja is being held peacefully all over the country.

Evil forces will face defeat, good forces will be victorious and the arrival of Goddess Durga will bring an end to violence, he added. AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Dhaka South City AL general secretary Humayun Kabir and leaders of Puja celebration committee were present on the occasion. -BSS












