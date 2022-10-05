Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No change of restoring caretaker govt: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quaderon Tuesday said there is no change of restoring the obsolete caretaker government system in the country.
"BNP has announced its outline for movement. Whatever they do, the caretaker government system, which is obsolete now, will not be restored," he said while exchanging greetings with the members of Hindu community at Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital on Tuesday.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the elections will be held the way it is held in other democratic countries.
He said BNP leaders complained to foreign embassies in Dhaka and tell them the story of democracy.  "But why are you (diplomats) so worried about the democracy of Bangladesh today? Look at the situation of your own country first. Then talk about Bangladesh," Quader said. He asked the diplomats to take steps to stop the Russia-Ukraine war, control the world fuel market and make the volatile world calm.
"You, the big countries, make mistakes but small countries like ours have to suffer," the AL general secretary said. He said Durga Puja is being held peacefully all over the country.
Evil forces will face defeat, good forces will be victorious and the arrival of Goddess Durga will bring an end to violence, he added. AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Dhaka South City AL general secretary Humayun Kabir and leaders of Puja celebration committee were present on the occasion.      -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL deliberately destroying democracy, says Fakhrul
Licence to be revoked if pharmacy sells antibiotics sans prescription: Zahid
Court extends time for submission of CID report
Angela Merkel wins UN refugee prize
Coast Guards recover 3 bodies of Rohingyas, rescue 46 others
Trio win physics Nobel for quantum mechanics work
Don’t look at the crime, look at punishment too: PM
No change of restoring caretaker govt: Quader


Latest News
Bijoya Dashami: Bangladesh all set to bid adieu to Goddess Durga!
Stall worker stabbed to death in Durga Puja fair
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
2 children drown in Sunamganj haor
US national debt surpasses $31 trillion: Treasury report
S Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
UK, US visit: PM to address media on Thursday
Xavi outraged at refereeing 'injustice' in Inter defeat
We won’t fall prey to Myanmar provocations: Momen
Remittance fell in Sep due to exchange rate volatility: Bangladesh Bank
Most Read News
National power grid failure: Blackout across Bangladesh
Trump sues CNN for defamation, may act against Jan 6 panel
North Korea fires missile over Japan
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city
Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia
Man killed as train hits private car in Gazipur
Workers from law firms show their support to Arema FC supporters
Equal access to quality education is vital for our progress
History of tea, global position and workers' dilemmas
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft