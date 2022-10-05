Video
8-yr old shot dead, two wounded in Rohingya camp

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Our Correspondent 

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 4: An eight-year-old child was shot dead and two others were injured by bullets at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila early Tuesday.
Deceased Tasfia was daughter of Md Yasin, a member of volunteer team of the camp, and a resident of Balukhali Rohingya camp-18.
Ukhiya Police Station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said a gang of miscreants opened fire aiming at Yasin's house and a local madrasa inthe  early hours of the day. Hearing the gunshots, the Rohingyas tried to flee and Tasfia was injured by bullet. She died on the spot. Later, the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue.
A tense situation is prevailing around the whole camp.  Armed Police Battalion-4 ASP Mohammad Farruq Ahmed said, "A large number of police have been deployed. Police drive is on to arrest the culprits."


