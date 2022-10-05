

SIBL opens 174th Branch at Chakaria

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the program. Fazlul Karim Saidee, Upazila Chairman of Chakaria Upazila and Alamgir Chowdhury, Mayor of Chakaria Pourasava, were present as special guests.

Among others, Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Sayed Md. Sohel, Zonal Head, Chattogram Zone, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication and Saif Al-Amin, Head of BC and GBD, bank officers, local businessmen, journalists, and elite were present at the event. Manager of Chakaria Branch Md. Shahid Ullah thanked guests at the end of the programme.

